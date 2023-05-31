Pro-life readers will be quick to label me “pro-abortion” so let me be clear, I am “pro-abortion” in the fact that I believe anyone who wants an abortion should be able to access one safely without hurdles, roadblocks or unnecessary waits. Women in District 93 have been let down by Representative Ray Pickett and his vote to override Governor Cooper’s veto of SB 20.
On average, a woman doesn’t know she’s pregnant until 5 or 6 weeks gestation. Currently, clinics are experiencing wait times of 10 days to schedule an appointment which would then put a women’s gestation at 7 or even 8 weeks before they could schedule an appointment. The new law will require a 3 day appointment before the procedure and all abortions, even the pill, are in person. This now creates AT LEAST two appointments and the closest clinic that performs abortions in Boone is Winston-Salem. Assuming someone can get the time off and has reliable transportation to get there, they may be able to see a doctor before the 10 week ban for medication and 12 week for procedures.
