In communities across the United States, especially within Watauga County, businesses, renters, and homeowners are being pummeled by slanted land use and local zoning policies that are the epitome of inflationary with respect to home prices. America’s housing affordability challenges continue to be exacerbated by these policies, and our hometown newspaper, the Watauga Democrat, has continued to report how businesses, renters, and homeowners in our area are being pummeled. The consequences of this crisis are laid bare for everyone to see.

The federal government has long taken a broader role in community development, including affordable housing initiatives, through grant programs that lack the appropriate level of transparency needed to ensure that federal taxpayer dollars aren’t subsidizing the projects of local governments that retain restrictive land use policies. Guardrails to protect federal taxpayer dollars and ensure full transparency in these programs are minimal at best. Indeed, there is considerable room for improvement. As evidenced by the many years this issue has been studied locally, there’s no quick fix, or one-size-fits-all solution, to address the affordable housing challenges communities face.

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx represents North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District and is the Republican Leader of the House Committee on Education and Labor.

