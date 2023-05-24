I love America. We can peacefully protest... bring it on.
I rarely wax political... but...I was dismayed by the aggressive and misleading statements made about The Hope Center during a recent protest.
Words like “luring” women... “deceptive” practices...
The HC has served this community through volunteers and overworked staff for years. I was among the first volunteers years ago. I know the heartbeat of this organization.
They have been providing kindness and service to women experiencing a crisis pregnancy for decades...
They have never hidden the fact that they are pro-life... It is a place where an unborn human is considered just that, an unborn human, and not mere tissue to be lightly regarded.
So it’s wrong to hold that view?
A woman who is experiencing a crisis pregnancy is offered information on alternatives to termination. They can accept or reject any information or services they want.
Women, are not “lured”. They can freely come if and as they wish... They can accept or reject any services offered. And if a woman chooses to terminate she is treated with loving respect.
The organization is dependent on donated, limited resources (both volunteers and money). They give what they can... freely and lovingly.
Fact. There are MANY women who are wanting information on alternatives.
Prochoice? If you are indeed prochoice, you should be applauding, not attempting to dismantle, a non-profit organization that offers that information.
Yes, protest legislation. We are in America. You can do that. But targeting a community supported non-profit? You are barking up the wrong tree.
Bonnie Church
Boone
