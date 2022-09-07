This year, Arts in Education Week is celebrated Sept. 11-17, 2022. Since 2010, the second week of September has been designated as a week to advocate, educate, and celebrate the impact and transformative power of the arts in education.

Research has only scratched the surface in identifying how exposure to and study of the arts affects the whole person. Gleaning from my 20-plus years of arts education experience, I’ve observed that students develop specific skills, far beyond higher test scores, through involvement in the arts. Motivation, persistence, sense of identity, and the ability to think creatively are just a few examples of attributes students acquire through firsthand involvement in music, dance, theater, and visual arts.

