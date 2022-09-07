This year, Arts in Education Week is celebrated Sept. 11-17, 2022. Since 2010, the second week of September has been designated as a week to advocate, educate, and celebrate the impact and transformative power of the arts in education.
Research has only scratched the surface in identifying how exposure to and study of the arts affects the whole person. Gleaning from my 20-plus years of arts education experience, I’ve observed that students develop specific skills, far beyond higher test scores, through involvement in the arts. Motivation, persistence, sense of identity, and the ability to think creatively are just a few examples of attributes students acquire through firsthand involvement in music, dance, theater, and visual arts.
In seventh grade, when my eldest daughter decided to join the school marching band, I was concerned the added extracurricular commitment might affect her grades. The results were quite the opposite. Instead, her involvement in band provided her with the motivation to pick up her clarinet daily to practice. As part of her routine, she became more consistent in completing the very academic assignments about which I was concerned.
The arts serve as a profoundly effective self-motivator for students, and what parent doesn’t relish a self-motivated child? Helping our children to persevere takes up a good part of the task of parenting. We know that if our kids embrace this quality, they can become all they are meant to be. Whether it’s leaping higher, playing a piece with increased precision, memorizing lines for a difficult role, or refining a drawing, artists spend hours in the studio, in the practice room, and on the stage honing their skills and persevering.
Arts educators often hear from parents that their child has “found their place” within the arts. Whether it be a dancer who finds her identity as a ballerina; the musician who plays with an orchestra or sings with a choir; or a shy child who realizes they blossom onstage, the sense of place the arts establish for a student keeps them coming back. In addition, the structure and discipline of arts study occupies children and keeps them “busy” in the constructive, positive ways all parents hope for with their sons and daughters.
With the focus on re-igniting students’ learning post-COVID-19, social-emotional well-being, and providing students with a well-rounded education, the arts are essential. When core academic teachers want to raise the level of engagement within their classrooms, they turn to the arts. When teachers want students to show the highest level of mastery of material, they ask students to use their knowledge to “create.” The arts are proven to develop student self-esteem and empathy. There’s never a bad time to remind our political leaders and school board to recognize the value of arts education as more than a side elective or pastime.
The arts ARE education and have the power to transform and change lives… and that’s worth celebrating!
