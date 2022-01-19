“I’ve never had my picture taken with Santa!” exclaimed one western Watauga senior adult as she posed by the Christmas tree with the jolly old man himself.
The Western Watauga Branch Library brought season’s greetings and smiles to many faces at their “Drive Through Christmas” on Dec. 14. It was a beautiful day to remember, and I want to thank Jackie Cornette, Library Branch Manager, and Cheryl Proctor, Assistant Manager, for working tirelessly to bring joy and cheer to older adults in our community. Their dedication to making the day special, as they do every day in their jobs at the Library, is to be commended.
Much appreciation to Greyson Summey and Revolution Boone, whose clients decorated more than 75 gift bags with creative holiday drawings and messages, then filled them with Christmas presents to be distributed to community residents. Adding to the festivities were Cove Creek Community Center Director Cindy Lamb and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department, also providing goodies to those attending.
To keep everyone safe, the celebration had cars lined up around the Community Center for more than an hour and a half to greet Santa and receive their gifts, while they listened to Christmas carols and greetings from Branch Library staff on a designated radio channel frequency.
This is what the season is all about. It warmed hearts, including our own. Thank you Jackie, Cheryl and Greyson and Revolution Boone!
Cheryl Angel,
President, Friends of Western Watauga Branch Library
