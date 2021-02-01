Thursday, Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day!
The more my wife and I stay at home and buy needed items online, the more dependent we become upon our front line United States Postal Service workers — who risk becoming infected each day that they continue to sort and deliver our much needed mail and packages.
Yes, “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night)nor even COVID-19) stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
Thank you for your service!
Steve Benkosky
Boone
