I am writing to express my appreciation for all of the hard work that went into the Back 2 School Festival this year and every year. We have a great number of shining stars who make this happen each year so that families in our community have one less thing to worry about, especially during this cost-conscious time with inflation through the roof.

Every family can use a helping hand and to have this pretty much guaranteed each year is like a miracle from God. A huge thank you to Tara Stollenmaier, Kendra Sink and all others who made it possible.

