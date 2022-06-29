I’m writing to express my appreciation for the staff at Western Youth Network and the Sonny Sweet Scholarship, which my son received. I have heard so many great things about Sonny but never met him and have since discovered that he recently passed away.
I read his obituary to my son and talked to him about his service to our country and this community. My son was thrilled to receive a scholarship for summer camp and it has brought tears to my eyes. What a beautiful legacy this man leaves...allowing kids to go to a fabulous empowering summer camp and a top notch after school program for free!
This can not be overlooked nor taken for granted. Thank you, Sonny for being a wonderful community leader and role model for so many. The impact you have made on my family is cherished and will never be forgotten.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.