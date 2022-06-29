I’m writing to express my appreciation for the staff at Western Youth Network and the Sonny Sweet Scholarship, which my son received. I have heard so many great things about Sonny but never met him and have since discovered that he recently passed away.

I read his obituary to my son and talked to him about his service to our country and this community. My son was thrilled to receive a scholarship for summer camp and it has brought tears to my eyes. What a beautiful legacy this man leaves...allowing kids to go to a fabulous empowering summer camp and a top notch after school program for free!

This can not be overlooked nor taken for granted. Thank you, Sonny for being a wonderful community leader and role model for so many. The impact you have made on my family is cherished and will never be forgotten.

Monica Caruso

Boone

