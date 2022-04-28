The family of George Ligon would like to thank those in the Boone community who have been so supportive during this past year. Kathy Beach and staff at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church of Blowing Rock have walked with us in our grief and provided prayers, fellowship and welcome despite the distance that separates us. Other churches and pastors across Watauga County also offered their facilities for our use, including Boone United Methodist and St. Luke’s Episcopal, and the gathering of pastors to pray during the memorial service meant more than we can express.
The family is grateful to George’s workplace for initiating the welfare check and supporting those on the scene with information to the greatest extent possible. Cards and painted memorial stones placed at the house brought comfort. The Boone Moose Lodge and Stick Boy bakery provided space and food as friends and family gathered over the summer. Matt Osteen and Amber Robinson were instrumental in helping us arrange the perfect setting to gather and share stories about George and Michelle and to laugh and grieve together. The Quiet Givers organization helped in many ways behind the scenes to support our family. The outpouring of support showed us why George and Michelle loved their hometown of Boone.
As the community comes together in support of the families of the fallen Watauga County deputies it is also important to acknowledge that work remains to be done to prevent similar incidents. Future efforts can include things like improving access to mental health services, reducing the stigma related to the topic of mental health, and creating purpose for those whose lives are impacted daily by mental health challenges. We have been gratified to see the work being done across various community groups around mental health resources. To have a lasting impact, these efforts must be taken up by all who live in the area. Individual efforts could include becoming familiar with the issues and current resources, improving transportation options, or creating workplace opportunities and support. The events of April 28, 2021, provided a wake-up call for Watauga County citizens to not only assess but also to address the health needs of all those who live in the High Country, including mental health. This opportunity came at a high cost, and we urge you to honor the memories of all who lost their lives that day by taking up the challenge to make lasting changes for the health and well-being of those who call these mountains home.
The Family of George Ligon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.