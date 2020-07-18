Thank you to our post office employees here in Boone. You provide us all with a very valuable service by continuing to deliver our mail in the middle of this horrible pandemic.
However, I am worried about your safety. If just one of you happens to get infected by the coronavirus, I'm afraid that it could spread like wildfire through the whole office.
Please be careful and practice the three W's (wash, wait, and wear). You are all really nice people, we depend on you, and we don't want anything bad to happen to you.
Steve Benkosky
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.