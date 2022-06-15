Do you drive on our local streets and highways and think how nice it looks? At 35-55 miles-per-hour it does look perfect, but if you stop and look down—or walk on the side of the road — you will see it is not as perfect as you thought.
There is a lot of trash on the sides of our roads. Much of it you may not notice. It’s not your job. But isn’t it your responsibility to care, too?
A sign near my house (off Broadstone at Hwy 105) says “Adopt A Highway—The Valle Crucis Community.” I called the NC/DOT department who manages the Adopt-A-Road program. The way the program works is a group adopts the roadway and agrees to clean that stretch of road four times a year, but they told me no one is doing that area now.
I called the Community Center in Valle Crucis who told me no one has had any clean ups in over two years, primarily due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. They have not been organizing groups for anything.
After a few afternoon walks, I took it on myself to clean part of Broadstone Road. It is over four miles from Hwy 105 to the bridge at Watauga River Drive and that is too much for one person to clean regularly. I decided to adopt both sides of one mile; that is two miles of walking.
I started in April when there really was no grass or weeds. This made the trash more visible. The first time I did this, I only took one garbage bag and only walked a tenth of a mile before it was full. What I noticed was much of the trash was old—some of even partially buried. The color of the beer cans was faded; McDonalds bags had an old logo. The second time I walked ‘two tenths’ of a mile. I still promised myself I was going to do the entire mile – both sides – once a month.
One month later there was far less trash. But by May, the weeds had tripled in height. Plus, in the last week, the county had done their job and mowed the sides of the road, hiding trash, and shredding some into smaller pieces.
I have decided most of the trash is not intentional. It is not the result of careless people throwing things out of their car window. Of course, that could sometimes be the case. I believe most of this trash blows out a car window or out of the back of a pickup truck. Truck owners (like me) tend to throw trash in the back of their trucks and it can easily blow out.
Here is what I have discovered while doing this:
One: It is good exercise. Walking and bending and reaching is the same as going to the gym—but cheaper. Step over a guardrail, thirty or forty times, and you will see what I mean.
Two: There are a lot more types of trash than you might not imagine.
It is not just beer cans and water bottles. Trash consists of plates, bags, Styrofoam cups and containers, liquor bottles (big and small), napkins, milk jugs, building materials, hubcaps, diapers, plastic bags, pizza boxes, and more. I even found an American Express card and some unmentionables.
Three: The trash is going to stay there until the ice ages or it biodegrades – if it can. Litterers are not picking up their trash.
Four: You will feel good about what you’ve done. Then, it becomes infectious. You want to do it again — and again.
In conclusion. If you want to give it a try, adopt a street near your home, and just do it. All you need to do is grab a garbage bag and get started. You will be amazed at the satisfaction you get.
If you are part of a group, business, or club, you can officially adopt a road in the Boone / Banner Elk / Blowing Rock area by calling the NC/DOT in Wilkesboro at (336) 903-9229.
Bob Griffin is a new resident of the Boone Area moving here in March from Clearwater Beach, Florida. In Florida, Griffin had organized many clean-up days, including many along the waterways, and the surrounding islands.
Bob Griffin, Banner Elk
