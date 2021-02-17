Some people still believe that the sun rotates around the Earth and that the Earth is flat. Some refuse to believe that America succeeded in landing a man on the moon in 1969.
Some believe that the 2020 election in the United States was “rigged” or a massive fraud, and that the former president actually won. Some believe that COVID-19 is a hoax and that the death totals (450,000 plus in America) are either totally made up by the news media or are greatly exaggerated.
Some believe that wearing face coverings does not prevent the spread of COVID-19 or provide any protection for those who wear them. Sadly, even many people of faith do not see that refusal to wear a mask and loving one’s neighbor are blatantly contradictory. Many affirm that their freedom not to wear a mask is more important than being an instrument in making someone else sick, or even causing them to die.
What has happened to us in America that so many refuse to listen to reason, that so many deny the tenets of their faith? Why do we allow raw emotions to take over our God-given ability to reason? Why do we look facts right in the face and call them lies? Or, why do we look lies in the face and call them truth? Why do we accept so many lies without doing any fact checking of our own? What happened to our values of compassion, honesty, integrity, and our values of truth and justice? What happened to our focus on non-violent resistance to bring about changes for good which are needed?
If we allow our divisions and animosity toward one another to persist we are in grave danger of ending up where many other powerful nations have ended on the scrapheap of history. We must do some soul searching, take the blinders off our eyes to see and open our ears to hear and begin to give a high priority to truth again. As the great prophet Isaiah said, “Come, let us reason together, says the Lord” (Isa. 1:18).
Yes, let us come together and reason together as persons make in the image of God: persons made for loving God and each other.
Herbert Hash Jr.
Boone
