Recently, we traveled from the landfill in east Boone down the 105 bypass, to the recycle station on Hwy. 421 in Vilas. We saw three or four presidential candidate signs from one party and three to four times as many from another party. We know that the first party's signs were originally up along that route. What happened to the others?
Stealing or destroying signs is petty and indicates insecurity. It's childish no matter which party is guilty. It's also an affront to free speech.
We urge people to ride around and see for yourselves. Which party's signs are disappearing and which remain?
Please folks, stop stealing or destroying candidate signs.
Dan Veilleux and Janet Montgomery
Vilas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.