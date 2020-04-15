I work in the health-care industry, and I want to thank all of the folks who are taking this pandemic seriously.
I work in home health and we are on the front lines. Physicians offices are cutting back on their face-to-face visits, which is what is absolutely needed at this time. That makes our work all the more important. People need to heed the social distancing recommendations. If you don’t have to go out, don’t, if you do, wear some type of facial mask. You are not only protecting yourself, you may be protecting everyone else.
We all have an obligation to take care of one another at this critical time in our history. We can can make it through, if we pull together. I want to remember this time as one that I can tell my grandchildren that I did my best to make it better.
It will be up to every person to make good choices as to remaining away from those we love. This will end.
Paula Wilcox
Blowing Rock
