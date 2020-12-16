The silences of Rep. Virginia Foxx, and senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis regarding President Donald Trump’s reprehensible behaviors since losing the election are beyond inexcusable. He is encouraging violence and divisiveness among the American citizenry, and to use one of his overused adjectives, that is disgraceful.
I trust that the voters of Watauga County who voted for Trump will pressure our legislative delegation to demand more respectable behavior from this man who lost.
Don Suggs
Blowing Rock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.