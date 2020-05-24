Wearing a mask helps to keep our breathing, sneezing and coughing from infecting others, especially during the early stages of coronavirus when we may be infectious and not know it.
During my visit to Walmart yesterday and CVS this morning all of the employees and most of the customers were wearing masks — which I really appreciate. Thank you all very much!
On the other hand, I just left the state ABC store where none of the five employees were wearing masks.
Come on guys. People look up to you. Please set a good example. Wear masks at work and help lead us in the right direction during this awful pandemic.
Steve Benkosky
Boone
