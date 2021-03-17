I congratulate the Appalachian State University men’s basketball team on winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament. Although I wasn’t able to attend live games this year because of the pandemic, I followed the team as much as possible in the press, I watched the tournament games and I was incredibly impressed by the hustle and heart exhibited by the players, especially on defense. Coach Dustin Kerns is to be congratulated for teaching and inspiring this hustle. The fact that they kept this energy, focus and physicality throughout four tough games in four days was impressive, indeed.
I spent 46 years as an ASU faculty member and am an ardent fan of App State basketball. I am sure that I attended over 400 men’s and women’s games during my time at ASU.
In reflecting on his team’s success, Kerns was humble, noting that the season was “a lot of work by a lot of people.” He thanked his coaching staff, the ASU administration, and the chancellor of the university. He was very generous in recognizing that success comes as a result of more than the coach and players. But noticeably absent from any mention was the faculty.
Why? After all, these are student-athletes. Their success on the court requires success in classrooms organized, led and taught by some of the finest scholar-teachers anywhere. Yes, they are fine basketball players, but they are primarily students. They are here to receive the best education possible and that requires the best faculty possible.
No ASU basketball player has ever gone on to the top professional ranks after graduation. Very few have even managed to play professionally in Europe or elsewhere. Their future is not in basketball. Their future is in a successful, educated and fulfilling life. That future is in their hands and the hands of the many dedicated faculty who teach, mentor and guide them. Yet, Kerns makes no mention of them.
Unfortunately, this is a sign of the times. As universities put greater and greater emphasis on the bells and whistles of their campuses — sports, fancier dorms, workout centers, multiple cafeterias — they turn campuses into playgrounds and extended summer camps, rather than first-and-foremost educational institutions. In the process, faculty become marginalized.
App State faculty have not received any significant salary increases in almost twelve years. Due to inflation, the average faculty member makes much less than they did in 2008. All of this happens while financing of the bells-and-whistles escalates largely unabated, including administrative and coaching salaries.
I want to make it clear that I am a supporter of collegiate athletics and an avid basketball fan and player. Yes, player. I played basketball through high school in Houston, Texas, and have continued through the NC Senior Games in recent years. I say this only so I won’t be accused of being anti-collegiate sports or basketball. They have their place. They just should not have priority over education.
I’ll wait to hear for thanks given to faculty.
Gregory Reck
Boone
