A large segment of our population is demanding” their rights”, but little or nothing is said about “their responsibilities."
We may have the “right” to drive our automobiles, but it comes with the “responsibilities” of obeying traffic laws and maintaining a save vehicle. We may have the “right” to own firearms, but we have the “responsibilities” to keep the weapons secure, use them sensibly and respect the rights of others.
We have the “right” of free speech, but it does not include a “right” to yell fire in a crowded theater.
The individual right not to wear a protective mask is superseded by the responsibility to do no harm to others. The excuse that the medical profession does not have the facts correct is weak at best. This is the same profession that saves the lives of patients with life-threatening diseases on a routine basis. Perhaps they recently assisted you, a close friend or relative.
So now, with the pandemic, we all are in a situation that is out of control. It is mostly due to many of our neighbors that just do not care. They selfishly want their “rights” but are not caring enough to take responsibility for their actions.
Since the arrival of the first settlers, the High Country had a reputation for taking care of one another. Where has that gone, and will we ever get it back?
Lee Wittmann
Beech Mountain
