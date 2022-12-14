I agree with a friend who recently said that one of the most significant problems with our American society is that we reward decadence. For most of us, decadence is decay, decline, or deviation from solid principles or standards of what is moral, just, decent, honest, kind, etc. I suggest that if we are rewarding decadence we are supporting a lifestyle which either completely ignores or does not take seriously the Ten Commandments in Exodus 20 or the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 5-7.
In light of the above, what are some things we are doing that reward decadence? I suggest the following: (1) parents taking up for children who are bullying other children or who cheat on tests or who commit serious crimes; (2) educators giving students good grades for poor quality work; (3) judges and juries allowing both individuals and corporations to, in essence, “get away with” serious crimes by “not guilty” verdicts and light sentences and/or fines; (4) amateur and professional athletic organizations allowing their coaches and athletes to evade responsibility for immoral activity, mainly because of the finances which would be lost by firing or other disciplinary action taken against the perpetrators; (5) promoting an “education” lottery and gambling in sports; (6) law enforcement “going easy” on particular persons in our society due to their skin color, gender, wealth, fame, or status due to their political or religious power; (7) paying exorbitant salaries and retirement bonuses to some CEOs who care more about themselves and their shareholders than they do about the common laborers in their firms who are often not even paid a living wage; (8) continually voting people into office who are proven liars and are clearly out to destroy our democracy and the concept of liberty and justice for all; (9) firing people who tell the truth and making heroes out of people who lie; and (10) continuing to support public ownership of weapons of mass destruction in our society (like the AR-15) while thousands of our citizens die annually from gun violence.
We must stop rewarding decadence in our society. To continue to do so will eventually lead to its collapse. The God who came to us in a tiny baby and gave Himself for us as a man on a cruel cross did not come to reward decadence. He came to bring the good news of forgiveness for our decadence (sin). He came to bring us abundant and eternal life through His suffering, death, and resurrection. He came to call us to repent of our decadence and in faith commit our lives to Him and His Kingdom forever. Finally, in the cross and resurrection we see the judgment and hope of Almighty God. It can indeed be a Merry Christmas if we choose to make it so!
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.