Disrespecting anything that one holds dear causes many to feel angry or sad.
What does the American flag mean to you? I grew up with my parents flying the large, cloth flag hanging on our front porch on all the usual holidays. It was given to the family in honor of a member’s military service/sacrifice. I grew up covering my heart with my small child’s hand, standing, saying the Pledge of Allegiance “to the Flag of the United States of America” while looking at the flag in my elementary school classroom. I grew up watching stars being added to the flag when Hawaii and Alaska were added to these “United States.”
Displaying an American flag is a great way to show off love for our country. However, that act of patriotism can quickly become disrespectful if you are unaware of, or ignore an important set of rules. The U.S. Flag Code, established by Congress in 1942, gives guidelines for treating this national symbol with the dignity it deserves.
You can fly the American flag on all days, but the Flag Code especially recommends displaying it on Independence Day, as well as other major holidays like Flag Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
Respect: The American flag should never be displayed with the union down (blue portion with stars), except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property. “Dire distress and extreme danger to life or property” should not be taken lightly. These instances do not include moments of personal dissatisfaction or times of protest.
While it is legal to express yourself in whatever way you so chose, it is illegal to fly an American flag upside down unless you are in a life-or-death situation. People have faced legal charges for flying an American flag upside down.
Every time I pass our national symbol of freedom being flown in this disrespectful manner, that sadness, and yes, anger, emerge. please help our country start to heal and show love and respect to our country and one another.
Marge Allan
Deep Gap
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.