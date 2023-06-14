“Real Leaders”, where are you? In this divisive contentious time, we need, we are desperate for, leaders who rise above the fray to work to bring us together, to find the common good and address the issues of our country.

In all levels of government and society in general, we need men and women of honor and integrity, women and men who treat others with courtesy and respect, men and women who look for common ground, build a consensus and move forward with solutions, rather than telling us how bad the other side is, and espousing endless demagoguery. We need women and men who set the example.

