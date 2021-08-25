Attending the county commissioners meeting Aug. 17 was the most encouraging experience I have had in the last decade. The hope I felt when I left the meeting was because I met people form “the other” party who were on exactly the same page in their knowledge and understanding regarding the scientifically proven inability of facial masks to protect against respiratory viruses. The women I met were smart and kind.
There are many issues facing the country and the county on which we agree. On those that we don’t, I feel confident that they will be gracious and listen to my concerns, just as I will their’s. Iron sharpening iron to refine and build a better county. The hatred and violence we have all witness on the news is not us. We can and will work together. I am looking forward to it!
Maggie Vilott
Boone
