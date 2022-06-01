In November 2019, the International Journal of Civil Engineering and Technology published an article titled Performance of The Glow in The Dark Thermoplastic Road Markings in Uniten. The article talked about Green technology innovation and its ability to achieve long-term sustainable development; produce economic, environmental, and social benefits; save resources and energy; and eliminate or reduce environmental pollution and degradation.
My name is Wendy Wilt, and I am writing to you regarding the safety of Highway 321. I am a staff member at Appalachian State University, and a church member of First Baptist Blowing Rock, and I travel Highway 321 5-6 days a week. I am writing to request that photoluminescent paint be used to mark the lanes of the highway. When construction began on the stretch of highway that went from Blowing Rock heading south towards Happy Valley/Lenoir, I thought street lights would be installed as part of the construction to widen the road. The road went from a narrow two-lane road to a still narrow, windy four-lane road. This area is known to get very foggy in the evening to morning hours. The highway is windy and narrow and without any street lights is very dangerous. People have lost their lives on this stretch of roadway, at night, during terrible foggy conditions. I understand going back now and adding streetlights could probably be very expensive, and not environmentally friendly. Green technology is an innovation that would save the environment if you chose not to install the streetlights. Would you consider using photoluminescent paint, a glow-in-the-dark, reflective paint to mark the lines on the roadway? Perhaps even just from The Green Park Inn heading south to the Salt Depot? What about using luminescent paint that is charged by solar energy during the day and then glows for up to 10 hours when it gets dark? Is there a glow-in-the-dark powder that can be added to the current thermoplastic road paint?
By re-doing the lines with a glow in the dark, reflective, paint you are ensuring drivers stay in their lane while offering drivers effective info regarding the course and direction of the roadway. Blowing Rock and Boone have a lot of elderly residents who have lived here a long time. There are a lot of elderly people retiring here, and each year we have a new influx of young drivers, in addition to our college students. We have events that draw crowds such as the Woolly Worm Festival, Valle Crucis Fair, the Highland Games, our “Leaf Lookers”, and so on. Can we not consider implementing a change that has the potential to save lives?
Can our road signage be changed to something more reflective as well? Especially the ones that alert you to a change in directional course, a curve ahead, a hidden driveway? Can these rural markings be required to be reflective for safety reasons? By considering this change you can save on streetlight energy, reduce cost, improve visibility and safety on the road, and save lives.
Wendy Wilt, App State staff member
Lenoir
