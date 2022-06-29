Why, in America, are we producing people who are killing themselves and others at such an alarming rate? Why is our society far worse than any other “civilized” society in the world in terms of mass shootings/murders? What is it in our culture that is giving birth to these atrocities?
I remember as a young child my Uncle George going off to serve in WW II. I remember seeing my first television at age 10 and being enamored with such characters as Roy Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy, and the Lone Ranger where the good guys were victorious over the bad guys.
I remember playing “cowboys and Indians” with my peers and my grandma buying me a beautiful set of toy six-guns with leather belt and holsters for Christmas. These “guns” would fire caps when I would pull the triggers-they would make a noise like a fire-cracker going off and smelled badly but would hurt no one. I remember buying my first real shotgun around age 12 and enjoying hunting quail, doves, squirrels, and rabbits with my dad and my two brothers. But my dad was very strict on gun safety and none of us were ever taught or even thought about hurting ourselves or others with our guns.
I know that over eight decades I have seen an increase in violence in video games, movies, and television programs with a particular emphasis on gun violence. Since the Columbine massacre of 1999 I have seen a major increase in mass shootings and gun deaths of all kinds-the mass killings at Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas being the most horrifying recently. I am a former Army officer and have been trained in the use of guns in warfare, but I was never taught that I would need those weapons to kill or injure fellow citizens. It is appalling to me that military-style assault rifles are allowed to be sold to the public in America.
I was brought up in a home with strong family values and high moral standards. Foremost among those values was love of God and neighbor. I was blessed with good parents and am convinced that a major part of our response to gun violence is better parenting.
