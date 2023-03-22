This is similar to the letter I sent to our mayor, Charlie Sellers and I'd like to share it here as well.
Since I cannot attend the in person discussion on paid parking in Blowing Rock I felt compelled to share my thoughts and concerns via email.
Charlie, as you know, my family like yours has been an integral part of Blowing Rock from the very beginning and while I don't call it my full time home anymore it will always be my home and my hometown.
I visit often to see my mother and going uptown is my peaceful place. What I think separates Blowing Rock from so many bigger towns (ie, Boone, Gatlinburg to name a few) is that it is homey and hasn't totally caught up with some of the times yet — in the best way possible. To ask locals to pay for parking is absolutely unfair and against everything Blowing Rock is about - or should be about. I cannot imagine every time I drive uptown having to pay to park, to take a walk around my own hometown or run a quick errand.
We charge tourists an arm and a leg for lodging up here and Blowing Rock continues to build (dare I say we are building TOO MUCH - exhibit A: the new monstrosity behind Speckled Trout). Are we ready to lose the last little bit of true small town love and charm? Let's add on a sewer/water tax to all hotels/motels/rentals within the town limits if you're worried about making extra money for the town. Let's not punish locals with the annoyance of paid parking.
What about all the people who live in town and rely on town parking to park our cars — that used to be me. That will be a change that will hurt the true people of Blowing Rock, you know, the ones who live there and love it year round. There are other ways to make profits and it should not come out of the pockets of residents. And if that's not enough of a concern, I truly believe people will be less inclined to stop by a main street shop or restaurant knowing they have to deal with paid parking. I know it will deter me when I visit.
I hope this is something that won't happen and I urge you all to think of the locals and the charm of our small, kind town.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.