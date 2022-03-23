Recently someone asked me what TV news station I watched. I replied: “NBC, Nothing But COVID.” This is not totally true because other news is being covered, like murders, rapes, outrageous statements and actions by a number of political and religious leaders, devastating floods and hurricanes, and the invasion of Ukraine.
Yes, a number of stations have moving human interest stories in their broadcasts. Still, the majority of our news, from most sources, is bad news and tends to make us numb to the pain of so many others. In a conversation about COVID, for example, a friend told me: “COVID really doesn’t bother me. I’m ready to die, and I know that the next world is going to be better than this one.” Well, this is good news, but what about caring enough about oneself and others to take precautions against COVID and try to make this world a better place?
We watch movies and video games and are no longer shocked at the violence. We see reports of mass shootings in schools, movie theaters, private businesses, malls, and worship centers and little or nothing is done to curb these murders. We see billions of dollars spent on instruments of war and cut funds for mental health and education, and give little attention to the need for universal health care. We see glaciers melting, oceans rising, coral reefs dying, air quality getting worse, extremes in weather which are causing devastating fires and floods and tornadoes and hurricanes-but many of us cannot bring ourselves to admit that we have a serious problem with the excessive burning of fossil fuels. Is there a numbness among us that we need to overcome in order to make our world a better and more hopeful place, both for ourselves and for the generations which follow us?
Herbert Hash, Jr.
Boone
