Do electric cars contribute to child exploitation?
No one is arguing that electric vehicles emit less emissions than their gasoline counterparts. But let’s not ignore how these electric cars are produced, and at whose expense.
Environmentalists are quick to praise their Tesla’s and Chevy Bolts because they emit less emissions. But what about the Congolese children who are being exploited in the “cobalt Mmines?” Cobalt is a key component in the recharging batteries of these vehicles.
It is not enough for Tesla, BMW, Chevrolet, and Apple and Microsoft to simply discuss change in the future, or cut off business with a supplier of cobalt when misconduct is brought to light, I want to see active change, instead of them profiting of the expense of miners.
From 8,000 miles away, I don’t see these huge corporations playing an active role in the mines, or for that matter passing along any of the wealth to the nation whose land resources are depleted,
My catalytic converter on my petrol-powered car does a fine job of reducing emissions and it does not exploit children or Third World countries and their resources.
Even better, there are scrappers who recycle the precious metals in these catalytic converters from gasoline cars, when the car dies, and make a living doing so.
Now, that is what I call recycling.
Zain Eisenberg
Boone
