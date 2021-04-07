All of the religious organizations who reject the inclusion of gay people in their churches might think about the following:
It is God who judges each person on their judgment day as they stand before Him. That includes all people in each denomination who make the decisions/rules on who can or cannot be included in their denomination. No one is excluded from God’s judgment because they are a “biggie” in the religious organization.
It is said churches are homes for sinners. Apparently a lot of churches believe gay people are sinners because of their sexual preferences and should be shunned. Perhaps the biggest sinners are those in the churches making the rules to shun any person they do not think is “fit” to be included in the church
When a denomination believes it is God, ultimately it will suffer.
Diana Ward
Boone
