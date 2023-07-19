Already more than 340 mass shootings in America this year? Only six over the July 4th Holiday? Thousands are killed and wounded every year in this senseless rampage of wickedness and we seem to be doing little to nothing to stop it. It is almost as if a numbness to these massacres has set in with some believing that this is the price we have to pay for Second Amendment rights.

Very few gatherings are exempt as we experience killings in families, schools, places of worship, malls, apartment complexes, movie theaters, athletic events, parades, and concerts. Millions of us have been raised under the tutelage of parents and religious leaders who instilled in us the supreme importance of the love of God and neighbor.

  

