Having returned from our first ever Destination Christmas, complete with experiencing the arctic apocalypse at 4,068’, I want to offer a few heart-felt thank-you’s and a smidgen of humor. Our (extended) family of 16 thoroughly enjoyed the hospitality and perfect service at Hawks Nest, Appalachian Ski Mountain, and Tweetsie Christmas just to name a few.
The perfect cheese omelet, coffee & service was found at Troys 105 Diner. All was (humorously) well until Dec. 22 when the arctic apocalypse began, or as the grandchildren referred to as the hurricane with snow complete with minus 30 wind chill. As Christmas Eve arrived the rental home was frozen-over with no electricity, some wood fireplace heat, frozen water pipes and we were boiling snow just to flush. We laughed, snacked well, read the Christmas story, had family prayer & the Grands still received their share from Santa.
In the end we departed early and sent notification and details to Blue Ridge Mountain Rentals (BRMR). We offered no complaints as the home was beautiful, the rental agency brokered a fair deal and the weather does, what the weather does. Days later, we were contacted by BLMR and in concurrence with the home owners, they far exceeded expectations by volunteering to compensate our family for things we all had no control over. The unofficial motto in Emerald Isle is — nice matters.
Apparently, nice matters at Blue Ridge Mountain Rentals and the town of Blowing Rock, too. We look forward to visiting again.
