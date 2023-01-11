Having returned from our first ever Destination Christmas, complete with experiencing the arctic apocalypse at 4,068’, I want to offer a few heart-felt thank-you’s and a smidgen of humor. Our (extended) family of 16 thoroughly enjoyed the hospitality and perfect service at Hawks Nest, Appalachian Ski Mountain, and Tweetsie Christmas just to name a few.

The perfect cheese omelet, coffee & service was found at Troys 105 Diner. All was (humorously) well until Dec. 22 when the arctic apocalypse began, or as the grandchildren referred to as the hurricane with snow complete with minus 30 wind chill. As Christmas Eve arrived the rental home was frozen-over with no electricity, some wood fireplace heat, frozen water pipes and we were boiling snow just to flush. We laughed, snacked well, read the Christmas story, had family prayer & the Grands still received their share from Santa.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.