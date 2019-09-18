I heard the D.O.T. is bringing the new left turn arrangement at all intersection on U.S. 221 between Boone and West Jefferson to other intersections in Boone. To turn left, you have to first turn right, fight your way to the far left lane and make a U-turn to complete the left turn. What a nightmare? We used to shop in West Jefferson all the time, but not much anymore. And when we do, we use the 221 access road rather than dealing with the constant right turn, U-turn.
They say it is for safety. Really? If they are concerned about safety, why don’t they deal with something more obvious like lane divide lines at the La Quinta intersection and the Wendy’s intersection? Are they waiting for a head-on collision in the left turn lanes? Years ago, there were posts in the center line to separate opposing traffic. Why did they remove them?
Ben Lam
