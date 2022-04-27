In 1899 the B.B., D.D., and Lillie Shull Dougherty had a vision of “helping children in North Carolina’s ‘lost provinces’ discover educational opportunity to match the splendor of the mountains in which they lived.” They founded Watauga academy in Boone with the purpose of educating local teachers for local students. This school allowed for the people of Boone to have access to education which would work to enrich their lives and the community. The Watauga Academy grew and was renamed several times to eventually become Appalachian State University in 1967.
Today Appalachian State is a hub of knowledge that serves more than 20,000 students from dozens of countries that offers over 200 degree programs. The college has brought unprecedented tourism and development that has helped grow a vibrant local economy and brought in millions to local businesses. Over the past 120 years, the Dougherty family’s vision has created the dual attraction of scenic beauty and a college town that has brought many including myself to Boone; however, a closer look reveals that some of their vision has been lost in translation with modern day development in Boone. Development with Appalachian State in the town of Boone has, in many ways, missed the part of the vision that served the people of Boone.
One way that the people of Boone have been overlooked in recent development is with housing. We can see this in many instances, one being a prioritization of students in housing. The average rental rate is around $900 per month which may not be so bad for students with parental support but unaffordable for people who support themselves. The median house listing price is Boone is around $500,000; to afford this, a person’s minimum salary would need to be $165,000 a year. The median income of full-time workers was slightly below $40,000 in 2019. This data shows that full-time workers in Boone cannot afford the average house. Not surprisingly, according to US census data, only 25 % of homes here are owner occupied (compared to NC average of 65%). As a result, only a shocking 13% of those employed in Boone actually live in Boone.
Another way that the people of Boone have been overlooked in development can be seen in environmental degradation. A look at recent headlines highlights some of these issues. In September 2021, the Watauga Democrat’s headline was “Cottages of Boone reports 4,725 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged, second time in five months.” In August of 2021, the Watauga Democrat’s headline read “Watauga experiences floods, storm damage from tropical storm remnants.” The picture below that headline showed flooding on Blowing Rock Road, a familiar sight for many locals after rain. This reminds us of earlier headlines such as in October of 2017 where the Watauga Democrat read “’Historic flood:’ Heavy rain floods residences, submerged vehicles.” Apart from flooding, other environmental issues also appear in headlines such as in WRAL’s May of 2018 headline: “Two killed after home collapses in Boone due to landslide.” App State and the town of Boone pride themselves on sustainability; however, as these headlines show, development in Boone has been at odds with the natural environment with catastrophic results for the local people.
These headlines highlight some of the immediate impacts of environmental events, but what many don’t consider is the implications on those more vulnerable. For example, in the 1990’s, a similar flood event destroyed property along the New River forcing dislocation of those residents. Their property became the Greenway Park as we know it today. The Greenway Park is a local staple that serves as a community center, but those who lost their homes might see the park in a different light.
Thus, the vision of the Dougherty brothers of bringing education to the people of Boone has in many ways exceeded any expectations that they could have had. However, some of this vision has also been lost with overwhelming development in Boone. The expansive growth of the college has allowed for expansive growth of the town that, as a result, excludes non-wealthy people from the town. This growth has occurred at the expense of the natural environment and the people who depend on it.
Much of the Dougherty’s family concern for the people of Boone has been lost, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Development can be sustainable. In sustainable development the people within the local community are the central focus. If the town of Boone and App State prioritize the needs of local people and allow them more participation in development decision-making, we can fully realize Dougherty family’s vision of “helping children in North Carolina’s ‘lost provinces’ discover educational opportunity to match the splendor of the mountains in which they live.”
Andrew Wampler
Boone
