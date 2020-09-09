I am a Vietnam-era veteran. I never faced the enemy in combat. But while stationed at Charleston Naval Base, on afternoons or days off, I would go to the base library and find a magazine picturing service men and women who had died in Vietnam in the last weeks.
They all looked just like me, that is, young and full of life. I would look at each photo; read their date of birth and death; and imagine that I was them. I tried to take as much time as I could on each photo. I often teared up.
I wish that I could meet President Donald Trump, face to face, and ask him if he really considered these men and women “losers” and “suckers”; over 55,000 of my generation. (I already know what he thought of John McCain.)
Alexander Hallmark (USNR)
Blowing Rock
