I have seen a lot of ridiculous political mailers over the years, but I think 2020 takes the cake.
Take, for example, the blitz of mailers from groups nobody has ever heard of against State Rep. Ray Russell. After the first half-dozen or so, the one in my mailbox today claims Russell “signed a pledge (to): defund police (and) disarm police of life-saving equipment” in the middle of a spike in NC murders.
That doesn’t sound like the mild-mannered Ray Russell I’ve met, so I followed the sources the mailer cited. The pledge was suggested by a group called “Future Now” and, lo and behold, it says nothing about the police.
The pledge is to support goals of good jobs, affordable quality healthcare, investing in children, empowering people over special interests (which may explain why the group that sent the mailer doesn’t like it), equal opportunity for all, sustainable infrastructure/resilience/innovation and clean air/water/energy.
Personally, I would hope that every elected official would support those goals.
These mailers are lies and they are offensive. This is outside money messing in our local elections, which ticks me off. And anyone running against Russell and potentially benefiting from these lies needs to disavow these mailers and apologize for them.
Marjory Holder
Blowing Rock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.