Lifeguards making a positive splash Many thanks to Tami and all the lifeguards at the town pool for making it such a safe and welcoming place for all of us this summer. They are all professional and kind, and they offer a welcome relief in the middle of such a crazy time. Kudos to the town of Blowing Rock for making the pool such a priority!
Owene Courtney
Blowing Rock
