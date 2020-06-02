“Class of 2020, this is not a “traditional” time. Life is calling all of you for an interlude, an intervening period of time. A reset and button is on pause. I know us parents want each one of you to bust out of the gates and “get your career” on track, but this interlude is calling each one of you to build a better version of yourself, instead.
Life is calling, perhaps even to all of us, to slow down. This is a time for you to evaluate the true meaning of success. This pandemic might even the field between poverty and wealth, or maybe not, but dear Class of 2020, give yourself this time to be OK and healthy — physically, mentally and spiritually during this interlude. Use this hiatus as a time to get to know yourself.
The world is changing and you have to use this pause in life to reinvent yourself, to prepare for a different answer when people ask, “So, what do you do for a living?” Such societal questions will be obsolete for this interlude and will allow you to be courageous to not be traditional. The bigger question will be, who are you — which essentially translates to, “What is my role in making this world a better place?”
The world has the ability to be resilient, and so can you be. Class of 2020, your generation has gone through 9-11, financial crises that began in 2007, not to mention the school mass shootings and the virus pandemic caused by COVID-19, but you also witnessed the first African-American president inducted in the White House, the revolution of telecommunications, legalization of same sex marriage, the Women’s March, the kindness in strangers during natural disasters.
In this time of uncertainty imagine yourself who you really want to be and how to be resilient in times of adversities. Armed with your acquired knowledge, now is the time to combine the heart and during this taxing and difficult moment, whether present or future, always be generous.
Dwell on what did not work for you during the time you spent while in school. It is through our failures that serve as answers to all our shortcomings, and more often than not, the badge of wisdom is earned through our stupidity. Failures happen even to the best of us and my hope is you have the ability to recognize that when you are most toxic to yourself, be resilient and plant something infinite and beautiful within.
You may not be wealthy, but you will be enriched and interesting.
Meg Jones
Virginia Beach, Va.
