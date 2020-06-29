Why not let stupidity rule across the county as much as it does in Boone?
Boone's own university wants to rename residence halls because of its ties to history. When are people going to grow up and realize it's a part of history that no one can change — and renaming buildings won't change history, whatever things were said or done in the past.
Get over it, people, and leave things alone. Selfishness only changes other people's attitudes towards the situation.
David Moretz
Boone
