I am hurt. I lack the literary prowess to accurately describe the violation of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, and the depth of emotion it has awakened in me.
I watched the events unfold live with the same horror I felt as the twin towers fell. Incrementally — but surely — over the years of the President Donald Trump administration, our most basic and essential institutions have been eroded, culminating in this siege and penetration of the inner sanctum of our democratic republic. We have winced and signaled and complained at each small step down this road, but have not held accountable the people who have perpetrated this steady descent. There will be immense pressure for forbearance as there was for Nixon after Watergate, Reagan after Iran-Contra, and W. Bush after Iraq, but in this instance we must not allow the appeal of magnanimity to overpower the need for justice.
I do not call for retribution or vengeance. That is the rhetoric that brought us to our lowly condition, and it is the language of blind hatred and mob rule. But are we now the addict who hits rock bottom? Or will we allow ourselves to free fall deeper into the abyss? Our country will not survive the continued flood of disinformation that has become a vice for so many Americans, our collective sweet tooth left aching by the saccharine rot of lies; malnourished by the lack of substance and truth.
Any elected officials who have repeatedly amplified a multitude of conspiracies and whipped our nation into a frenzy for selfish political and financial gain cannot remain in office. Trump has failed our nation in the most spectacular fashion, but Trump is as much a symptom as he is a cause. Too many others hide behind the banality of their solemn duties while undermining the very institutions they claim to serve. Mere admonishment of these enablers of a new wave of American fascism has proven utterly insufficient.
If we believe that we are a country of laws, a country that respects its social contracts, a country that is honest and true to its principles, then we must serve justice to the powerful and corrupt individuals that incited an insurrection against our United States.
As a new administration takes the reins, we must pressure our legislators and judiciary to lawfully restore the Republic that is our birthright as Americans — before we lose this Union.
Branch Richter
Banner Elk
