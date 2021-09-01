I have lived in Boone for 51 years and am deeply concerned about present and upcoming events that could greatly affect the current COVID-19 crises here. People in our stores continue to not follow the law by not masking. The ordinance is not being enforced by the Boone Police Department. It is a proven fact that masks prevent the airborne spread of the COVID-19 virus. Why do you think doctors wear masks during surgery? It is to prevent the spread of disease, and are very effective. It is about time that the mask ordinance is enforced and fines are added to infractions such as is being done in Raleigh. Poorly informed and uneducated individuals, including some legislators, continue to spread false information that masks and vaccinations are not effective, but they are.
App State is about to have several super spreader events at the stadium with the Luke Combs Concert and football games at full capacity. The high school is also having games again at full capacity, a spreader event. These events are about money. How can anyone put a dollar value on illness and human life? Even MerleFest is requiring proof of vaccination, or recent negative vaccine testing. Why cannot our university do so for these events, or even cancel them?
The people of Boone continue to have problems like this brought about by poor planning at ASU. I would also like to know why ASU does not have a total mandatory vaccination policy for all faculty staff and students. Town and county employees need to be vaccinated, too. Why are some churches insisting on having face-to-face gatherings and services? We should all be concerned about preventing COVID and saving lives, not feelings or radical false ideas.
Dr. John Callahan, PhD
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.