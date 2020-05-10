There’s a highly contagious, incurable disease in the world. Most of us in Watauga have been spared, due to our isolation and our compliance with health guidelines.
Now, the state university system has decided that 20,000 young people from all over should come to Boone in August. They will be living in close quarters, in crowded dorms or shared apartments, taking classes in small enclosed spaces, eating together, going to parties, hanging out.
Is ASU ready to deal with the health consequences for their students, faculty, and staff? Is Watauga hospital ready for a big increase of cases in the population of Boone and Watauga county?
I know we have to get back to ordinary life at some point, but I’m very afraid that this is the worst possible time and place to do it. I’m expecting ASU administrators to say all the right things, but I wonder what they really think. I hope they are as worried as I am.
Thomas McLaughlin
Boone
