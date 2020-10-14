It is a small thing in our country of protest groups that the President Trump sign we placed was taken for the second time in an area with other signs and no personal property involved.
What does this say to our future when individuals or groups that would do this have authority over our free speech?
Please don’t let your hate for one man tear down the progress we have made in the last four years. The Democrat party has big-time socialist plans for the USA which could ultimately ruin our country. There are many things about Trump’s personality that we don’t like, but he has been a strong leader for us and loves America. There are many sites that will list his accomplishments that the mainstream media will not publish or talk about on most news stations.
Before you vote, research the radical protest groups your party may be financially supporting and make sure you really want to vote for this. If my freedom of speech can be obliterated, what is our future under the new far-left liberal doctrine? Please give the facts long and hard thoughts. Go online and check the platforms of both parties. Your freedom and our Constitution are at stake.
Cindy Davis
Blowing Rock
(1) comment
Lol. At his rallies, Trump (who your support) has *literally* called for physical violence against those that do not support him in the past, yet you're more concerned about someone that might steal your stupid yard sign. Yeah, OK, you're the one with the moral high-ground. /eyeroll
Y'all conservatives truly are just terrified little toddlers...
