After reading the HealthDay News article, “Big Drop Seen in Drug Treatment Admissions During Pandemic,” published on your website Monday, September 26, I wanted to share a few thoughts in response.
I am a lifelong citizen of Watauga County and during my 40+ years here, I have seen family, friends, co-workers, and countless others succumb to the grips of addiction and overdose. However, it was not until I began working in a local opioid addiction treatment center in 2008 when I realized the extent of the problem.
Addiction is a devastating disease that can indiscriminately affect anyone and everyone. While the overdose statistics are grim, both locally and nationally, I want people to know there is hope, and as the executive director of Stepping Stone of Boone and Stepping Stone of Wilkes, I see this hope playing out in the lives of people every day.
There is hope in evidence-based treatment where counseling is crucial to the recovery of people struggling with substance use disorders. I see hope in our patients in our medication- assisted treatment (MAT) programs who are able to maintain employment for the first time in their adult lives and provide for their families. I see hope in parents who can attend parent-teacher conferences or school events without embarrassing their children with evidence of their addiction. I see hope in the number of naloxone (Narcan) kits we distribute, as we see an increase of fentanyl in our communities. I see hope in a person who once struggled with homelessness and is now able to find shelter and get back on their feet. I see hope in the eyes of someone who desperately wants help learning there is grant funding to get them into treatment.
The hope I see isn’t just limited to our patients. I see it in our counselors as they facilitate groups on coping skills or art therapy and after a session with a patient who is putting in the work and making true strides to overcome their addiction. I see it in our nurses as patients begin to feel better and are no longer focused on getting their next hit but can engage in life.
Medication-assisted treatment includes the use of methadone or buprenorphine (Suboxone) to treat withdrawal symptoms. MAT for opioid use disorder is proven to be the most clinically effective form of treatment. Its benefits include an almost immediate reduction in drug-related criminal activity and the spread of infectious disease such as HIV or hepatitis C. It is THE GOLD STANDARD of care for opioid addiction. The medicines help stabilize the brain so a patient can more effectively engage in counseling. Counseling is essential in substance use disorder treatment for developing positive coping skills, overcoming trauma, recognizing triggers, and so much more.
Unfortunately, like the article states, we too have seen less individuals seeking help in recent months even though the need for affordable, accessible addiction treatment in Watauga and Wilkes counties continues to be strong.
I think people do not know that treatment is available to them, grant funding is available to them, treatment works, and recovery is possible. Many people are faced with the stigma that surrounds substance use disorders and are worried about the ramifications if their family, employer, church, or friends found out about their addiction. People struggle with transportation and getting to and from an addiction treatment program. Whatever the reason or barrier, it’s preventing them from getting the help they need.
As important as data collection and analysis are, like the research shared in the HealthNews Daily article, it is even more critical to offer treatment and a solution to people dealing with opioid use disorder. So let’s all work together to spread awareness that treatment is available and recovery is possible. Let’s all join forces to reduce the stigma around methadone treatment for opioid use disorder. Where there is treatment, there is hope.
Erin Caparolie is executive director of Stepping Stone of North Carolina, an opioid addiction treatment program with locations in Boone and North Wilkesboro.
