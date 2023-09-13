What a wonderful week in Boone for music lovers. The second annual Antlers and Acorns songwriters festival took stage and thanks to the kindness of organizer Shari Smith I was able to attend. Being only the second year, one would anticipate this festival being a diamond in the rough, but there was no roughness here. This event was polished and shining from every facet. I entered this year’s event knowing two of the featured songwriters, but I left it with love and admiration for all of the participating songwriters and new friends from near and far. Each songwriter is a master of their craft and this event gives them the space to shine. It also opens up the space for each to share their craft and their experiences. It is indeed an enriching experience for artist and attendee.
Besides featuring the art of songwriting, the best of Boone was also front and center. The “artists in the wild” events were hosted by businesses in Boone. Bravo and thanks to each of them. I visited places new to me for the music, but will be returning to enjoy each. My sincere wish is that the community and business will embrace and support this annual event. The talent and love brought to this area by the artists and attendees is very special. The High Country is a magical place and Antlers and Acorns has cast it’s spell. I as well as my new friends are already eagerly awaiting next year. Please support and give the love this remarkable event deserves.
