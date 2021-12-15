Nearly two decades ago many folks in our area began to notice the decline in growth and deaths of many of our beautiful eastern hemlocks (Tsuga canadensis). The eastern hemlock is slow growing, may take 250-300 years to grow to maturity, and may live over 800 years.
A bad character/pest was infesting and killing the trees in Western North Carolina and other places. An investigation discovered that the culprit was the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA) which in 2006 was found to be native to our own Pacific Northwest.
This pest was having a Merry Christmas every year feasting off the hemlocks, destroying these trees which aesthetically and ecologically are very beneficial to their habitats. Professional entomologist Dr. Richard McDonald, Stan Steury and Jonathan Hartsell of Blue Ridge Conservation and Development, Nancy Stairs of the North Carolina Division of Forestry, Ron Weeks of the USDA APHIS Biological Control in Raleigh, Peter Gerdon of Grandfather Golf and Country Club and others contributed to efforts to control and/or destroy HWA.
It was discovered that in the Pacific Northwest a winter predatory beetle called Laricobius nigrinus fed on HWA and was very effective in killing and controlling it. Dr. McDonald enlisted the support of Peter Gerdon, the Director of Agronomy at Grandfather Mountain, and others and began to import these beetles to our area and release them.
In the last 10-15 years hemlocks have made a comeback and are thriving due to nigrinus killing HWA. So, you have it, a true story of how the nigrinus has stolen Christmas from the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid and made many wonderful Christmases for the rest of us. A very Laricobius nigrinus Christmas to you all.
Herbert Hash, Jr.
Boone
