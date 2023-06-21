Boonerang Festival sure made Boone and downtown come alive. Music, Art, and community celebrating the phenomenon of returning to Boone. A place of the heart, energy, learning and mountains. The best place to return as many of us have who were celebrating this great community.

I have recently returned after over ten years in Oregon and feel the warmth and love of welcome with everyone I meet. Thanks Mark Freed and the Town of Boone for creating this magic. Thanks for the many hours of work and planning behind the scenes to make an event like this a reality. It took volunteers, employees, vendors, and community to make this happening happen.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.