President Joe Biden’s move to halt construction on the Keystone XL pipeline is a mistake, and will result in the loss of 11,000 jobs, many held by Americans.
If you support Biden’s decision to halt this gas pipeline, then please shut off your Natural Gas Meter if your electric company provides your home with such an amenity. No need to be a hypocrite.
Environmentalists are quick to judge American energy as “dirty,” yet they neglect to see that their electric cars and smart phones are created with cobalt that is mined by exploited Congolese children. The irony and hypocrisy is surreal.
I am reminded of when Biden said that Virginia coal miners should, “Learn to code.”
Renewable energy can’t power modern civilization because it was never meant to. No amount of marketing can change the poor physics of resource-intensive and land-intensive renewables. Solar farms take 450 times more land than nuclear power plants, and wind farms take 700 times more land than natural gas wells to produce the same amount of energy, according to articles and books written by journalist Michael Shellenberger.
Be more grounded and authentic than urbane cosmopolitan elites who fetishize their solar roofs and Teslas as signs of virtue.
Any transition to renewables is doomed because modern industrial people, no matter how romantic they are, do not want to return to pre-modern life.
Low energy costs are most important for the consumer, and can remain that way in their current state of converting fuel to electricity. Yes, that is how you get power into your house if you have a meter from the electricity company.
Zain Eisenberg
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.