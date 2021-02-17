Watauga County is doing a fantastic job with dispensing the COVID-19 vaccine. I received my second shot this past weekend.
My gratitude to all the organizations involved in this major endeavor, including the many volunteers who selflessly gave of their time and talents. God bless each of you!
Patricia Mace
Blowing Rock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.