As Noah was getting on the Ark it was raining hard and he exclaimed to his family: “Get on board, the water is rising fast!” Thousands of reputable and peer-reviewed scientists, along with enlightened and inspired folks like Greta Thunberg and Bill McKibben have been telling us to get on board because the water is rising faster than we thought.
The glaciers are melting, coral reefs are dying, and oceans are rising due in large part to human caused extremes in climate change. Great storms are causing mass immigration to lands that are less vulnerable to hurricanes and floods. The Amazon rain forests are perishing and great fires and floods are destroying humans and their homes, animals and their habitats, lands, businesses, and ecosystems in America and other countries.
The crisis is no longer down the road. It is upon us. We have been warned for decades about the consequences of continuing to burn fossil fuels and the consequences are here. As far as we know, we live on the only planet which sustains life. We have either directly disobeyed or badly misunderstood God’s command in Genesis 1:27-31 to be good stewards of the creation with which he has blessed us. Often, in our selfishness and greed, we have interpreted “dominion” to mean “exploit” and we are facing the consequences of our sin.
So, what must we do? First of all, we must wake up to the reality of what is happening and quit yelling “fake news!” What is happening is real and undeniable. Land on which to live and work and plant food for crops and grow forests for housing and oxygen is becoming scarce. The world population is growing and food and clean water shortages are already here. The move to solar and wind power is going well in some places but it is slow and inadequate. The move to electric vehicles shows some promise but most of us cannot afford the new vehicles. Eating less meat and moving to a more plant-based diet is part of the solution.
The love of God and neighbor is central to most of our religious traditions. God is calling all of us to “get on board” and be good stewards of our planet and each other.
