As Noah was getting on the Ark it was raining hard and he exclaimed to his family: “Get on board, the water is rising fast!” Thousands of reputable and peer-reviewed scientists, along with enlightened and inspired folks like Greta Thunberg and Bill McKibben have been telling us to get on board because the water is rising faster than we thought.

The glaciers are melting, coral reefs are dying, and oceans are rising due in large part to human caused extremes in climate change. Great storms are causing mass immigration to lands that are less vulnerable to hurricanes and floods. The Amazon rain forests are perishing and great fires and floods are destroying humans and their homes, animals and their habitats, lands, businesses, and ecosystems in America and other countries.

