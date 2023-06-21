A group of mostly retired educators from across North Carolina have come together out of alarm over what our legislators are proposing to do.

The majority party in the General Assembly has introduced Senate Bill 406 and House Bill 823 that will dramatically expand the use of public tax dollars to support so-called Opportunity Scholarships for the private education of children, not just from low-wealth families, but for the first time, to wealthy families and those already enrolled in private schools. Senate Bill 406 would provide over $2.2 billion of taxpayer money for private school vouchers over the next 10 years, at the expense of public education.

