I am writing this letter to express my disgust with the student fans (and possibly some non-student fans) at the Marshall football game Sept. 23. I once attended an away App State football game at Georgia Southern and was shocked and disgusted with the profanity shouting and vulgar gestures by the GS fans, even to young children.
At the time I had pride in Appalachian State because I hadn't seen that behavior at our games. I can no longer say that! I'm very proud of our team and it blesses me when I see many of them kneel in the end zone before each game. I personally believe that the App State chancellor should prohibit any disgusting signs or behavior at our stadium. I'm a firm believer in the 1st Amendment and that people do have the right to express their opinion, but the university also has the right to ban such disgusting behavior on the campus. There are thousands of fans with young children who attend these games and their children should not be subjected to such crude behavior.
I am an active member of the Yousef club, contribute money annually and purchase season tickets. If this behavior become the "norm," my support will end. I implore Chancellor Sheri Everts to do everything possible to keep this from happening in the future. This behavior puts an ugly stain on what was one of the most exciting App State Football games I've attended.
Rick Woods
Boone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.